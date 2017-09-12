Bearsden author has his first book published

A Bearsden resident for over fifty years, Professor Emeritus Jim Parratt has published his first book.

It is titled ‘Marvellously Made - a biblical tour around your body’ and has been described as ‘a brilliant and unique little book that informs and fascinates’ by the CEO of Scripture Union Scotland.

The book has been published to coincide with the 150th Anniversary of Scripture Union.

All proceeds from the sale of the book go to that organisation. ‘Marvellously Made’ can be purchased from the Faith Mission Bookshop in Bothwell Street or through SU Scotland.