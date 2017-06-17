Bearsden Professor is now a knight

Professor Vito Antonio Muscatelli FRSE, vice chancellor and principal of Glasgow University, has been knighted in the Queen’s Honours List.

The Bearsden man, born in Bari, Italy, in 1962, is regarded as a world class economist and has a vast cv spanning many areas of professional academic endeavour, but has received his knighthood for services to higher education.

He is chairman of the Standing Council on Europe, which advises the Scottish Government on how best to safeguard Scotland’s relationship with the EU.

Expressing his delight at receiving his major honour, Professor Muscateeli said he was “pleased and proud”, as someone originally from overseas, as he believes that science and knowledge transcend national boundaries.

Also honoured is Bearsden woman Mary Elizabeth McNulty, head teacher at St Roch’s Primary and Hearing Impaired School, for services to education and Glasgow’s deaf community.

She has been made a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).