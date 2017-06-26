Bearsden woman wins major academic success

Bearsden woman Ellen Simons has been awarded the Glasgow University Engineering Society Medal and Prize at a recent graduation ceremony.

At the same time as this stunning success she has also been awarded a First Class MEng in biomedical Engineering.

The prize citation says nominees for the medal and prize have to demonstrate leadership or initiative, and to have shown a commitment to the development of a skill, concern for others or willingness to be involved in the broader aspects of engineering ansd society.”