Bedlam on the buses at shared space junction in Kirkintilloch

Negotiating the controversial shared space junction in Kirkintilloch town centre became even more difficult than normal this morning.

Workmen erecting scaffolding at the Bank of Scotland parked their trucks outside the corner and on Cowgate.

There was chaos as bus drivers and motorists attempted to pass the trucks and negotiate the junction safely.

Check out these photos taken by a Herald reporter around 1.45pm today (Thursday, January 5). Traffic queued up and drivers of double decker buses had to use all their skills to turn the corner at Catherine Street. Cars had to reverse on to courtesy crossings to allow them to turn.

Pedestrians had to duck between the traffic to cross the road.

Nearby shop owners told the Herald the trucks had been there before 11am today.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, the area is “regularly inspected.”