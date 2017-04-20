Belfast success for a team of quiz masters

A Boys’ Brigade team from 1st Bearsden Company has outsmarted all the competition to win a prestigious national competition.

Six BB teams from across Britain travelled to Belfact recently to take part in the final of the BB National Masterteam competition after successfully negotiating a series of heats.

It was Bearsden’s John McEwan, Greg Wood, Ross Brown and Fergus Hempel who scooped the first prize in a quiz tournament which included rounds on general and biblical knowledge, famous landmarks, history and famous faces.

The win by 1st Bearsden has provided double success for the company this year as its team clinched the national chess title last month.

Two of the Masterteam team members – John McEwan and Fergus Hemmel – were also chess winners.

Team member Greg Wood said: “I had a wonderful experience of the competition.

“All companies that took part created a tense final which made it enjoyable to those who participated.

“Hopefully this will encourage others to take part in future competitions.”

Graham Sharp, BB Adult Leader and captain of 1st Bearsden, added: “The 1st Bearsden has been a regular participant in national competitions for decades but only this year have we found ourselves in the final of one.

“I’m delighted for John, Greg, Fergus and Ross following all the hard work and revision that they have put in throughout the year.

“We would never have anticipated winning one let alone two competitions, so it’s fair to say 2017 will be a very memorable year in the company”.

Bill Stevenson, CEO, The Boys’ Brigade UK & RoI, said:

“Congratulations go to all the teams who reached the final in Belfast, but a special mention should go to this year’s champions from 1st Bearsden. All the finalists showed great concentration, calmness and trust in one another.

“The final was a first-class event and underlined the time and dedication our volunteers commit to supporting BB members.

“Competitive events such as the Masterteam not only challenge our members, but they give a real sense to young people that they are part of a much larger organisation.”

The competitions have proved popular and provide an opportunity for young people to develop and enjoy a wider BB experience. Each competition operates initially on a regional basis and then the top team from each region meets for the final.