Best foot forward for the Night Walk

Hundreds of people will put their best foot forward for Breast Cancer Care at the Glasgow at Night Pink Ribbonwalk on Saturday next week (June 17).

But There is still time for women, men and children to sign up for a five, 10 or 20 mile walk to help the charity “be there” for the thousands of people diagnosed with the most common cancer in the UK.

Breast Cancer Care says more than 1,000 people in Greater Glasgow will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and all funds raised at the Pink Ribbonwalks enable the charity to provide care, support and information to them from day one.

Pink Ribbonwalk manager Preena Mistry: said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone at the Glasgow at Night Pink Ribbonwalk on June 17.

“Hundreds of people have signed up already and those who haven’t registered yet can still do so.

“By taking part, you’re helping Breast Cancer Care to support people from the moment they notice something isn’t right, through to their treatment and beyond. Breast Cancer Care is here to help people affected by breast cancer feel more in control.”

The walkers at last year’s event, including women who have had breast cancer, raised almost £140,000 for women, men, family and friends affected by the disease.

Preena added: “There will be cheering stations along the route and remember, men and children can walk too so the whole family can take part – there’s no excuse for dads, sons, uncles and grandpas to wait at the finish line!”

Walkers will enjoy iews of the best sights that Glasgow has to offer, from Kelvingrove Art Gallery to the Squinty Bridge.

They’ll also be invited to write a personal message on a ribbon, which can be added to the charity’s ribbon display, and will receive a celebratory medal at the finish.

The Pink Ribbonwalk registration fee is £32.50 for adults and £15 for children. Children must be at least eight-years-old for the five mile walk or at least 14-years-old for the 10 or 20 mile routes. The Pink Ribbonwalk is supported by delicious magazine.

To sign up, visit www.breastcancercare.org.uk/ribbonwalk.

Online registration closes at midnight on Monday, but those who want to take part can also register at the SECC on the day – arrive at 7.45pm for the 20 mile walk, 8.30pm for the 10 mile walk or 9.15pm for the five mile walk.