Best new bar award for Finsbay

A year old ‘granny chic’ cafe/bar/restaurant called Finsbay on Milngavie’s Main Street has won ‘New Bar Award’ in the Scottish Bar and Pubs Awards.

Finsbay, which replaced Meet Me @ The Corner, opened last August.

Billy Milligan from Bearsden, one of the two directors, has over 18 years of bar/restaurant industry experience and has worked for two of Scotland’s biggest leisure companies - G1 group and Buzzworks.

He also currently owns The Pacific tiki bar in the west end of Glasgow and is a coach and player of the local rugby team West of Scotland.

The other owner, also local, is former Scotland and Glasgow Warriors captain Al Kellock.