Beware of bike thieves with bolt cutters

Bike thieves armed with bolt cutters have been creating chaos for cyclists.

There has been an increase in bike thefts over the past few months, particularly in Glasgow City Centre.

Police are now warning all cycle owners to invest in good locks which can’t be broken.

In the space of two months, more than 60 bikes were reported stolen in the city, one valued at £4,000.

Officers are issuing safety and security advice to cyclists to raise awareness of the dangers.

More police, including plain clothed officers will be patrolling streets over the summer in a bid to catch those responsible.