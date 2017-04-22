Bid to find relatives of legendary nightclub man ‘Jet Mayfair’

Police in Glasgow are eager to trace any relatives of a colourful southside character who became a Glasgow nightclub “folk legend” in the 70’s .

In his trademark gold lame coat and sunglasses “Jet Mayfair” provided endless free entertainment to performers and audiences all over Glasgow’s clubland.

In return he never paid for admission to any club, and never had to pay for a drink.

Sadly Mr Mayfair (68), real name Stanley Frossman – who had been a British Rail employee by day – was found dead on Wednesday at his home in Cathcart’s Bolton Drive.

Police say his wife had passed away in February.

It is believed that Stanley had family in America, China and Australia however no further details are known.

During his heyday Jet’s larger than life personality won him numerous friends in the music industry, and he was reportedly notorious for joining performers on stage if management weren’t looking.

One 70’s stalwart recalled: “Slade’s Noddy Holder loved him!”

He also staged elaborate pranks, which included being able to persuade some top performers of the day that he was a high-flying music industry agent.

Leading nightclub and music scene operator Eddie Tobin, once commented in an article in The Times of London: “The man is a legend. When Jet comes along you forget your worries. That is why people want Jet around.”

He became such an icon of Glasgow nightlife that some years ago he was presented with the first ever Lifetime Achievement Award by the British Entertainers and Disco Owners’ Association.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who has knowledge of Stanley’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration department at London Road Police Station on 101.