The police are appealing for information from the public after a bicycle worth around £1,000 was stolen earlier this month.

The gents bike, an orange Genesis Croix de Fer with an XL frame, was swiped from the garage of a house in South Erskine Park, Bearsden between 6-9pm on Monday, August 7.

If you have any information please phone Kirkintilloch Police Office on 101.