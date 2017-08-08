Bishopbriggs Academy tops East Dunbartonshire’s exam results for the second year

Pupils at Bishopbriggs Academy are celebrating again after the school achieved its best ever exam results - and came out top in East Dunbartonshire once again.

For a number of years now, the school’s SQA performance has been among the best in the country, with young people across the ability range enjoying exam success in S4, S5 and S6.

And for the second year running, its results were the best in East Dunbartonshire.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, 88% of S5 pupils attained at least one Higher (up 3%), 72% of S5 pupils attained 3+ Highers (up 1%) and 52% of S5 pupils attained 5+ Highers (up 10%) at the school.

Councillor Mohrag Fischer, Convener of the Education Committee, said: “Special mention must go to Bishopbriggs Academy whose results are outstanding.

“This performance reflects the high quality of learning and support offered to pupils and, of course, the great effort put in by the young people themselves”.

Pupils across the rest of East Dunbartonshire returned strong exam results which was also welcomed by the Council’s Education Service.

The results for the area’s eight secondary schools remain strong across all year groups with bigger numbers of S6 pupils achieving Advanced Highers and more S5 pupils achieving 3+ and 5+ Higher passes.

Across the area, 94.7% of S4 pupils achieved five or more National 4 passes while 66.8% obtained five or more passes at National 5.

Amongst 5th year pupils, 77.9% obtained one or more Highers while 60.7% achieved three or more Highers. The number of S5 pupils achieving five or more Highers rose by 1.2% to 35.3%.

The number of S6 pupils achieving Advanced Highers rose by almost 2% to 35.8% with 33.1% gaining three or more Highers.

Councillor Fischer said: “It is clear from these results that pupils, supported by conscientious and committed staff, have worked very hard over the last academic year to return some very strong exam results.

“I’d like to congratulate all those young people who achieved what they set out to do and are now embarking on the next stage of their lives whether that be in school, further education, training or in the workplace.

“My thanks go to the teachers and staff within our schools who work tirelessly with young people to identify and build on their strengths and ensure high levels of attainment and achievement in all our schools”.

Councillor Fischer added, “Pupils should contact their school if they wish to discuss their results and advice and support will be provided. For those who are disappointed with their results I would encourage them to seek advice and information on the routes open to them.

“There is a great deal of support within our schools for pupils whose performance didn’t meet their expectations and there are always ways to help them reach their potential.

The Skills Development Scotland’s Exam Results Helpline will be open from 8am-8pm on 8 and 9 August and from 9am-5pm from 10-16 August. Young people can call 0808 100 8000 to speak to qualified careers advisers.