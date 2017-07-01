Bishopbriggs childcare team in the frame for nursery award

The staff team at Bright Horizons Asquith Bishopbriggs Childcare Centre has been shortlisted for the Nursery Team of the Year Award.

The title is part of the 2017 Scottish NMT (Nursery Management Today) Awards, which recognise and reward the top people and teams across the nursery sector in Scotland.

The Nursery Team Award goes to the team that has developed and maintained an excellent standard of childcare showing exceptional group values and a commitment to working together for the common good.

Emma Stewart, deputy nursery manager at Bishopbriggs Childcare Centre said: “A team that works together and plays together will stay together.”