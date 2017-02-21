Bishopbriggs chorus and orchestra raise a quarter-of-a-million pounds for charity

A group of talented singers and musicians have now raised more than £250,000 for a children’s charity following their latest sell-out concert.

Springfield Festival Chorus and Orchestra packed out the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall at Christmas in aid of Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS), collecting £29,258 for the charity.

It means the Bishopbriggs-based group, who feature members from across East Dunbartonshire, have now raised a remarkable £276,758 since the concerts began in 2002. This year’s event was again led by musical director Alan A. Craig and featured a programme of traditional and contemporary festive music performed by the 150 voice chorus, junior chorus, full orchestra and guest soloists. The cheque was presented to CHAS at a dinner held recently at Bishopbriggs Golf Club.

A chorus spokesman said: “Again this year, every seat in the Royal Concert Hall was filled. It is a time of giving when we think of children less fortunate than ourselves. CHAS has always been the charity to benefit from the proceeds of the concert and is a cause close to our hearts.”