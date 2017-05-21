Black-bag your old clothes for Barnardo’s

Local Barnardo’ stores iare running low on stock and urgently need children’s toys and women’s clothes - especially dresses and tops.

William Farrell, the charity’s local area business manager, said: “We don’t normally appeal for donations in May but managers are reporting that they are running a bit low on stock – unusual this early into the season.

“So we we’re putting out an appeal to the general public to bring their donations to our stores when they are clearing their wardrobes and drawers.”

To make it easier to donate to the charity it is offering a collection service to donors and would-be donors in and around the Milngavie and Kirkintilloch stores.

Until June 23 anyone donating five or more full black bags to the local shop can email william.farrell@barnardos.org.uk with a description of their donation and contact details.

The shop will do its best to make arrangements to collect, where possible.

The Milngavie and Kirkintilloch stores are open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.