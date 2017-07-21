Blair Logan admits murdering his brother in Milngavie fire

A Milngavie man has pled guilty to murdering his brother by dousing him with petrol and setting him alight on New Year’s Day.

Blair Logan (27) appeared at the High Court in Glasgow this morning (Friday, July 21), where he admitted killing his brother Cameron Logan (23) at the family home in Achray Place.

He also admitted attempting to murder Cameron’s girlfriend Rebecca, who was seriously injured in the blaze, and endangering the lives of his parents David and Cathy who were treated for smoke inhalation.

Family dog Gomez also died in the blaze which started when Blair poured petrol onto the bed Cameron and Rebecca were sleeping in during the early hours of January 1.