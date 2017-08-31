Blaze at Bearsden hair salon being treated as wilful fire raising

Police are hunting thugs who torched a hair salon in Bearsden overnight.

Emergency services were called out around 4am today (Thursday, August 31) after the blaze broke out at Headway Hair Design at Switchback Road.

Officers said there was extensive smoke damage to the premises.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch said the blaze was being treated as “wilful fire raising” and has appealed for anyone with any information to call officers on 101.

He added: “Inquiries are continuing.”