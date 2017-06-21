Blooming great effort by pupils!

Cluny Park in Bearsden is looking blooming great thanks to the hard work of green-fingered local school children.

Second year pupils from Boclair Academy, who are working towards a John Muir Trust award, helped to plant a total of 1,500 pot grown wildflowers, including devil’s-bit scabious, ragged robin, cowslip and common spotted orchid, as they dug deep to help improve their local area.

The work complements an existing 4,000 square metre wildflower meadow that was created in the park last year to form a biodiversity-rich area and wildlife corridor for animals.

Over 3,400 wildflowers were planted in the park last year by pupils from Killermont Primary School and Boclair Academy along with volunteers from the community and members of the Countryside Rangers.

This aimed to attract bees, butterflies such as the orange tip, small heath and ringlet, as well as moths, spiders, frogs and birds.

Members of the Countryside Rangers helped out at this year’s planting event too, which was organised by East Dunbartonshire Council’s Streetscene Technical Support Team.

Councillor Paul Ferretti, Vice-Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “The pupils have done a fantastic job and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work which will really benefit the local environment.

“Cluny Park meadow is looking beautiful with an array of wildflowers in full flower.

“Wildlife is already visiting the meadow in the form of bumble bees and butterflies and it is rapidly becoming an important wildlife haven.”