At a recent meeting of Lenzie & District Flower Club cheques for £500 were presented to our two local charities, Deaf Blind Scotland and Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland.

Club chairman, Maureen Dickson and committee member Sheila Locke is pictured presenting a cheque to Gill Sinclair from Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (top), while Maureen Dickson joins committee member Evelym Holms to present a cheque to Drena O’Malley from Deafblind Scotland.