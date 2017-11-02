Boclair go extra mile for charity

A big-hearted team from Boclair House Hotel in Bearsden went the extra mile to raise cash to help victims of Crohn’s disease.

Manager Craig Haddow and nine members of staff walked 30 miles to raise cash for charity.

Their fundraising efforts have so far raised £762 for Glasgow-based Cure Crohn’s Colitis charity.

The walking route took them along the Antonine Wall, starting in Bearsden to the final destination of their sister venue, the Star & Garter in Linlithgow, a distance of around 30 miles.

The inspiration for the challenge came from the hotel’s General Manager, Craig Haddow. Earlier this year Craig walked along a section of the Great Wall of China for HIT Scotland (Hospitality Industry Trust).

He walked around 30 miles each day, and during the 10-day trek, the HIT Scotland fundraising team covered 300 miles.

The Cure Crohn’s Colitis charity raises money to help fund research into the debilitating conditions of inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

There is no cure for these conditions, and Scotland now has one of the highest rates of IBD in the world. Every penny the charity raises funds research projects.

Craig Haddow, General Manager, Boclair House Hotel said, “We might not have a Great Wall that would rival China, but we do have the Antonine Wall, which is near our hotel.

“It was a tough challenge and a long distance, there were a lot of tired legs afterwards. I’m proud of our team for rising to the challenge and raising money for a great charity”.

Roy Provan, Chair of Cure Crohn’s Colitis said: “The staff at the Boclair House Hotel have been fantastic supporters of the charity and this has been another great fundraising effort.

“Cure Crohn’s Colitis is run entirely by volunteers and carries no overheads so 100% of the funds raised by Craig and his team will go straight into much needed IBD research.”

For more information on the charity, visit curecrohn scolitis.org

The historic Boclair House Hotel is a Grade B listed building, formerly called The Buchanan Retreat, which opened in 1890.

The building was used most recently as offices for East Dunbartonshire Council.