Boclair team’s big Antonine trek for Crohn’s charity

Inspired by his recent epic charity walk, a Bearsden hotel manager has set his team a challenge — a little closer to home.

Boclair House Hotel’s Craig Haddow helped raise £40,000 for the Hospitality Industry Trust charity after walking a proportion of the 300-mile long Great Wall of China.

Now, Craig and 10 staff members are preparing to take on the ‘Great Wall of Scotland’, in aid of the hotel’s chosen charity, Cure Crohn’s and Colitis, which is based in Glasgow.

Craig said: “We don’t have the Great Wall of China, but we do have Scotland’s Antonine Wall trailing through the central belt of Scotland.

“The planned route is approximately 30 miles from Bearsden to Linlithgow, and the eventual aim is to reach one of Boclair’s sister hotels, The Star & Garter.

“Boclair supports the terrific charity Cure Crohn’s Colitis.

“Every single penny donated goes towards medical research into Crohn’s disease and related inflammatory bowel illnesses such as ulcerative colitis”.

The Antonine Wall was built in AD 142 during the reign of the Roman emperor Antoninus Pius. It stretched from the mouth of the River Clyde at Old Kilpatrick to the Firth of Forth at Bo’ness, cutting through Bearsden.

Craig has set up a Justgiving page. You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/boclairhousehotel.

Earlier this year, Boclair House Hotel raised over £4,000 for Cure Crohn’s and Colitis from a fundraising Great Gatsby party to mark the hotel’s first birthday.

The charity’s chair, Roy Provan, said: “We are delighted at the support from Craig and everyone at Boclair.

“Cure Crohn’s Colitis is made up entirely of volunteers and 100 per cent of donations go to research.

“At the moment, the charity is part-funding a new study called PREdiCCT to attempt to find the environmental factors which trigger the disease”.

The debilitating life-long diseases mainly strike children and young adults, and have reached epidemic levels in Scotland.

For more visit www.curecrohnscolitis.org or like its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CureCrohnsColitis/.