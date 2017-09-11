Bowled over by generous charity cheque

A charity day at Lenzie Bowling Club raised almost £1,000 for Deafblind Scotland’s impressive new learning development centre based at Lenzie.
The money will go towards a special Guide/Communicator fund to enable deafblind people to access the new building and to provide tactile communication and support while there. Accepting the cheque, Drena O’Malley of Deafblind Scotland said: “It is heart-warming to see the generosity of local clubs who are keen to support deafblind people access the new building. To date £4600 has been raised locally. Our grateful thanks to the club for their wonderful cheque.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Kirkintilloch Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.