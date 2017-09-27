Boy with autism who vanished in Kirkintilloch skate park is found

A nine-year-old boy with autism who went missing after leaving a skate park in Kirkintilloch has been found safe and well.

Darren Gamble from Cumbernauld was traced in Twechar.

The youngster made off on his white BMX bike as he returned to his car with his dad at Waverley Skate Park around 6.30pm.

Police had been searching for him and had appealed for local people to check doorways, garages and sheds.

A police spokeswoman said he had been traced safe and well in Twechar.

She added: “Members of the media and the public are thanked for their assistance.”