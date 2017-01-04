Brain tumour survivor is kicking out at the condition

A brave teenager who

survived a brain tumour has raised nearly £3,000 by holding a five-a-side football

tournament in Bearsden.

Rhudi Baume (15) from Strathblane organised the event which took place at the Allander Leisure Centre in Bearsden on Sunday, December 18 to raise money for a brain tumour charity and raise awareness of the condition in a bid to save lives.

Rhudi, a High School of Glasgow pupil, started getting headaches when he was 13 years old.

After nine months, the headaches had become unbearable, especially in the morning.

He was also vomiting, had nose bleeds, neck pain and poor balance, yet despite multiple trips to medical professionals he still hadn’t been diagnosed.

In desperation his dad took him to A&E at the Southern General Hospital where he had a CT scan and an hour later he was diagnosed with a large tumour on his cerebellum, which is at the back of the skull and co-ordinates and regulates muscular activity.

He underwent a risky 14 hour operation to remove the tumour and then had a long road to recovery.

Rhudi, who has been left with partial hearing, double vision and balance problems, which he believes is due to his late diagnosis, is now keen to raise awareness of the condition.

He said: “I know first-hand how critical early and accurate diagnosis of tumours is.

“Brain tumours are the leading cause of childhood cancer deaths in the UK.

“Around 500 children and young people in the UK are diagnosed each year.

“I was one of the lucky ones, with a Grade 1 tumour, and I want to make a difference because I can.

“I aim to share the Headsmart Campaign with as many people as possible to alert them to the signs and symptoms of brain tumours – medics, teachers, school nurses, everyone.

“The Brain Tumour Charity is at the forefront of the fight to defeat brain tumours.”

Rhudi has smashed his fundraising target of £1,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity by reaching an amazing £2,908.78.

However if you haven’t donated yet and you’d still like to please visit his justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rhudi5aside.

You can find out more about the brain tumour charity by visiting https://www.thebraintumourcharity.org.

Their website explains that they are at the forefront of the fight to defeat brain tumours, funding pioneering research and providing support for those affected.

For more information on the signs and symptoms of brain tumours by visiting www.headsmart.org.uk.