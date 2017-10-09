Brave Alison’s fundraising effort to aid cancer charity

When Alison Ross was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer four years ago, it made her realise just how precious life is.

The Bishopbriggs woman told the Herald this week: “All of a sudden you understand the people and the things that make you happy are so much more significant than you could ever imagine”.

Alison was diagnosed with the disease at the age of just 47.

She said: “Nothing can prepare you for the shock and range of emotions that you experience, and some days I honestly still can’t believe that this has happened to me”.

Now the brave local lady has organised a fundraising event to give back to a charity which has helped her and her family cope with the devastating diagnosis.

The “Swish Event” in aid of Breast Cancer Care takes place on Saturday, October 14 at the Fort Theatre in Bishopbriggs from 2-4pm.

Alison explains the idea behind the fun event.

She said: “All you do is bring along five quality/nearly new items of clothing, put them on the Swish rail and you will be issued with five tickets.

“Each ticket then entitles you to choose an item of your choosing from the Swish rail.

“It is basically swapping, but let’s face it we all like a new scarf, handbag or even a nice dress that is nearly new.

“We will also be serving tea and cake along with a tombola stall, raffle prizes and a few games of bingo”.

Alison added: “There is support out there for people like me through the services of Breast Cancer Care for which I am so grateful.

“They offer tailored support services for people living with breast cancer. One of the main reasons I wanted to organise this event was to not only raise awareness but also to say thank you to all the friends and family who have been an incredible support over the past four years.

“My cancer is treatable but not curable and I have responded very well to the monthly treatments I have been receiving at the Beatson Centre in Glasgow. I won’t say it has been easy - some days are better than others but you do eventually find yourself accepting your diagnosis and coming to terms with what that means for the future”.

She said: “The enthusiasm for this event has been incredible. We’ve had so much fun planning and organising it”.