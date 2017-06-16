Brightest STARS in awards shortlist

The shortlists have been announced for a series of awards that honour those who go above and beyond the call of duty.

A panel of judges and the general public have had their say on East Dunbartonshire Council’s STARS (Special Thanks and Recognition Scheme) Awards, with the nominees invited to a ceremony later this month.

The nominees in each of the five award categories are as follows:

n Employee Award (nominated by the panel): Jim Knight (Streetscene Operative), Andy Ion (Duke of Edinburgh Award Co-ordinator, Lenzie Academy), Anabella Campbell (Team Leader, Secondary Wellbeing).

n Employee Award (nominated by the public): Geralynn Hope (Support for Learning Assistant), Paul Don (Modern Apprentice, Construction Management).

n Young Employee Award: Ross Hendry (Modern Apprentice, Kelvinbank Resource Centre), Greig MacDonald (Modern Apprentice, Shared Services), William McCreadie (Leisure Assistant), Kelly Carr (Catering Assistant, St Ninian’s High School).

n Team Award (nominated by the panel): Duke of Edinburgh Award Support Team at Bishopbriggs Academy, Lenzie Meadow Primary School and Nursery, Canal Festival Organising Team.

n Team Award (nominated by the public): Killermont Primary School, Facilities Management Cluster Co-ordinators for Holy Trinity and Thomas Muir school moves.

Ann Davie, the Council’s Depute Chief Executive for Education, People & Business said: “As ever, the standard of submissions this year was exceptional and it was a tough task to agree these finalists from the nominations we received.

“Huge congratulations go out to all our short-leet, and we look forward to meeting them at our celebration on 28 June, when the overall winners in each category will be announced.”