Brookwood Library moves into new home - Bearsden Community Hub

There will be short-term service interruptions this month when Brookwood Library moves into the new Bearsden Community Hub on Drymen Road.

The £3 million hub is set to open its doors to customers on Monday, March 6 offering a range of services under the same roof for the first time.

While they pack up and prepare for the move to their new premises there will be some disruption as follows:

· There will be customer services at Roman Road registration office from Monday, February 27 until Friday, March 3 to make payments for a number of council services and register birth, deaths and marriages.

· There may be some disruption to payments at the kiosks on Friday, February 24 and Friday, March 3.

· From Monday, March 6 you will access customer services and registration services from the new community hub.

· There will be no library service from Friday, February 24 until Sunday, March 5 resuming on Monday, March 6 at the new hub. Customers will be able to access services at nearby Milngavie or Westerton libraries or at any

library in East Dunbartonshire.

Council Leader Rhondda Geekie said: “I understand that this short-term interruption to service may be inconvenient but I hope this early notice is helpful.

“Customers who were planning on using the payment kiosks on either Friday, February 24 or Friday, March 3 should consider either making their payments earlier or making payments at the Post Office. Alternatively, visit (www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk) for information on alternative ways to pay.

“We are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum and local people should reap the benefits when the new Community Hub opens its doors.”

The new hub, at the former Burgh Hall site, will include the re-provisioning of the library and community archives from Brookwood as well as enhancing the current hall facilities through a full refurbishment.

The new facility will bring together council, library, leisure and cultural services in a single building.

It will also contain meeting rooms and social work facilities, new public toilets and an entire

upgrade of the current accommodation.