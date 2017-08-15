Brothers in Arms event at gents barber

A man who has set up one of Scotland’s first men’s mental health organisations called ‘Brothers in Arms’ has teamed up with the owner of a classic gentleman’s barbers in Kirkintilloch to host a special event.

Dan Proverbs (57), from Milngavie, will have a stand at the salon on Sunday, August 20 from 12-6pm to raise awareness of his organisation and how it can help men in Scotland with mental health problems.

At the age of 40 Mr Proverbs considered taking his own life when he was struggling with his mental health, because he didn’t feel able to speak about how he was feeling or ask for help.

He has since trained as a community champion with national anti-stigma programme See Me, and wants to see a change in worrying male suicide figures.

He said: “The owner of The Old School barbers Stuart McFarlane understands the importance of creating and providing a place that men can come to experience a relaxing atmosphere where they can talk about their ‘stuff’ without judgement and get some chill time and a trim.

“The open day invites people to come and discover the art of the real haircut for men, no nonsense just classics all day every day.

“There will be also be live music and the chance to chat about all things, men, haircuts, and style.”

Currently men in the UK aged 20 to 49 are more likely to die from suicide than any other cause of death. The suicide rate for men in Scotland is two and a half times higher than that of women.

Brothers in Arms is starting as a website and social media platform for men who might be having emotional difficulties or difficulty in talking about what is going on.

The Old School is at 113 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch.

This event is part of the Kirkintilloch Canal Festival. Free admission.