Builder sets up £5000 bursary scheme locally

CALA Homes (West) has launched a £5000 community bursary scheme to help charities and organisations across East Dunbartonshire.

The luxury homebuilder is inviting local charities, community groups and organisations within the area to apply for a share of the bursary to help fund a project which makes a vital difference in and around the local community. CALA hopes to use the sum to help as many local groups as possible.

CALA Homes (West) has a number of developments in East Dunbartonshire including Earl’s View in Lenzie and Kilmardinny Grange and Kilmardinny Heights in Bearsden, along with a number of sites which are currently at the planning stage.

For more information or to view and download the application, visit www.cala.co.uk/bursary. Alternatively application forms can be requested by emailing west.bursary@cala.co.uk and must be submitted by Friday, June 9. Applicants must state the amount they would like to secure and what the money will be used for to be in with a chance of receiving funding. Applications will be judged by a panel from CALA Homes (West).

The East Dunbartonshire pot is part of a wider fund which is set to donate a total of £15,000 to charity across the West of Scotland.

Successful applicants will be announced from July 2017 onwards.

Liana Canavan, Sales and Marketing Director for CALA Homes (West), said: “We strongly believe that we are not just building houses across East Dunbartonshire, we are building homes that belong to a wider community. It is our intention through the launch of the community bursary in the region that we can help make a difference in some of the key areas in which we are currently building.

“The £5,000 fund has the opportunity to help lots of local organisations and charities do good within East Dunbartonshire so we are looking forward to helping as many as we can throughout the coming months.

“We would like to welcome all charities, groups and organisations in the area that could benefit from our assistance to complete the application form by 9th June.”

For more information visit www.cala.co.uk or call 01324 600000.