Building on aid for homeless

The Bishopbriggs branch of Yorkshire Building Society have an action day on Friday, May 26, in support of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH).

Colleagues at the branch will be selling cakes and EYH trolley coin key rings, and holding a guess the sweets in jar competition.

EYH brings together local charities as a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds.

Paul Scott, manager of the Bishopbriggs branch, said: “We are proud to be in partnership with End Youth Homelessness and hope our customers and members of the public dig deep to help us support such a worthy cause.

“We will be raising funds for rent deposit guarantees, home essentials grants, and practical help for homeless young people seeking to live independently”.

For more information, visit www.ybs.co.uk/societymatters.