Burnt out van found near Milngavie six months after theft

The police are appealing for information in connection with a stolen van which was found burnt out in a rural farm road just outside Milngavie last month.

The remains of the white Ford Connect van was reported to police around 5.30am on Thursday, November 17 and it was then found in a farm road just off where Craigmaddie Road meets with Strathblane Road, after Milngavie.

The van’s true registration plate is: MT61 LPF.

Officers believe the van was stolen from an address in Lancashire in May this year and they have been carrying out forensic examinations on it.

The public are being asked to phone police on 101 if they remember seeing the van in the North Glasgow or Milngavie areas in the early hours of Thursday, November 17 or at anytime on Wednesday, November 16.

Alternatively phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you want to remain anonymous.