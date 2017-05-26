Business is blooming in Bishopbriggs for florist

A company that launched to supply a wide range of artificial flowers and floral arrangements for weddings is now securing deals with global brands including L’Oreal, Estee Lauder and Harrods.

Silk Blooms, who provided flowers for Celtic defender Kolo Toure’s wedding in the Ivory Coast, has steadily grown its corporate sales since setting up in 2010 and are now focused on this market going forward.

The florist, which has had recent support from Business Gateway East Dunbartonshire, was established by David McDaid and his partner, Mara Rose Naismith, and now employs eight additional members of staff.

Its bespoke arrangements using artificial flowers from across the world as well as its unique colour matching service, has attracted a host of prestigious brands with Jo Malone London, Harvey Nichols, Walt Disney and Calvin Klein all using Silk Blooms as part of their visual merchandising in major retail outlets.

David said: “When we set up Silk Blooms we didn’t envisage that a few years later we’d be working with some of the biggest brands in the world. The business has grown each year but it became apparent in the last two that we were naturally moving into a different market and in order to expand we should focus more of our efforts in this area.

“Once we decided to make corporate sales our priority we benefitted from Business Gateway’s support in marketing and market research. Our adviser gave us fantastic advice that will allow us to prepare a strategic marketing plan that we can use over the next five years as we look to develop even further.”

Silk Blooms, based in Bishopbriggs, offers customers a choice of over 9,000 silk flower arrangements in an exotic range of colours and flower varieties. Everything is made to order, with the team able to create any design, even from a photograph.

With the ability to dye any flower to a specific shade, Silk Blooms have worked with restaurants and retail outlets to help create stunning displays that make their brand stand out from its competition.

The idea behind the business came when David and Mara couldn’t find quality, bespoke artificial flowers that looked realistic for their wedding. The pair set up Silk Blooms almost immediately and have been so busy since that they haven’t found the time to get married as yet.

David added: “It’s a really exciting time for Silk Blooms and we’re all looking forward to the future. On a personal note, we’ve rescheduled our wedding for 2018 so hopefully we can finally tie the knot!”

Anne MacIntosh, Business Adviser, Business Gateway East Dunbartonshire said: “We have assisted Silk Blooms by looking at ways it can expand its business base by investigating potential markets and coming up with practical ways to raise its profile amongst its target audience.”

For more information visit www.silkblooms.co.uk

To find out how Business Gateway East Dunbartonshire can help your business visit www.bgateway.com/east-dunbartonshire or call 0141 530 2463.