A one-stop gateway to business success

East Dunbartonshire Business Gateway has unveiled its latest series of workshops to help businesses old and new.

Offering a fully funded workshop programme and 24/7 advice via www.bgateway.com, the business support organisation provides a wealth of information designed to expand business know-how.

The website has information to help business people get moving, including guides to taking the first steps to running a business, employing people, downloadable business plan templates and market insight packs.

The site also highlights what is on offer at the local Business Gateway, including its fully-funded workshop programme.

The events cover every aspect of running a business, from business planning, marketing and finance to HMRC, record keeping and ICT, and have been designed to increase knowledge and confidence as well as provide networking opportunities.

If you have a seed of a business idea that you want to grow Business Gateway can help you.

For those already running a new venture, the half-day seminars aim to help grow, increase digital know-how, improve networking skills and advance understanding of finance.

First up, on Thursday, April 27, from 8-10am at Kirkintilloch Golf Club will be ‘Future of the Web’, an interactive look at the web technologies that will affect businesses in the next five years.

Then, ‘Cyber Crime and Business Security’ on Tuesday, May 2, from 2-5pm at Milngavie Enterprise Centre, Ellangowan Court, will outline how to increase your security against cyber threats.

‘Hiring Good People’ on Thursday, May 4, from 9.30am-12.30pm at Milngavie Enterprise Centre helps with everything from hiring your first member of staff to building up a successful team.

Finally, ‘When Social Media Goes Wrong’ on Thursday, June 8 from 5-7pm at Cyan, Milngavie, teaching how to mitigate the risk of your business being impacted by Facebook and Twitter.

Anne MacIntosh, Business Gateway East Dunbartonshire, said: “Getting started in business is exciting but it can be challenging too, so it is important to get the right advice at the earliest opportunity.

“Our aim is to ensure you get the support you need to turn your initial idea into a viable business, and then help you grow it.”

To book a place on a workshop and to find out more about what is on offer visit www.bgateway.com/east-dunbartonshire or call 0141 530 8530.