Doing the business in Pop-Up Kirkintilloch

Inspirational entrepreneurs and businesses are being given a golden chance to try town centre trading thanks to a new initiative from East Dunbartonshire Council.

Pop-Up Shop Kirkintilloch is taking place between March 20 and April 1 (excluding Sundays) - aimed at boosting the town and encouraging new enterprises.

The council wants to hear from new or growing businesses - particularly those working in environments such as the internet, mobile premises and residential properties - who would like the chance to try a traditional shop unit.

Entrepreneurs and new businesses will be given the opportunity to trade from a retail unit within the town centre, free of charge, during the two-week event, with advice and support provided by the council and Business Gateway.

All businesses will be considered following submission of a short entry form.

Council leader Rhondda Geekie, said: “I would urge budding businesses and entrepreneurs to get in touch if they want to take part in this innovative initiative.

“This is a great chance for enthusiastic entrepreneurs to make their ideas a reality - with support and guidance from Council officers, who can also provide contacts to help develop or grow your business.

“Pop-Up Shop Kirkintilloch will encourage business-people of all ages to get creative and trade in Kirkintilloch.

“It is hoped that traders may decide to set up shop permanently in Kirkintilloch or they could inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

“The project is also a great opportunity for people to visit Kirkintilloch town centre.

“East Dunbartonshire has a huge amount to offer new and existing businesses and retailers, and the Council is working hard is in conjunction with our partners in both the public and private sectors to build on what we have and ensure the continued vitality of all our town centres.”

If you want to get involved in Pop-Up Shop Kirkintilloch, contact 0141 578 8551 or e-mail shona.baird@eastdunbarton.gov.uk. The closing date is Monday, March 6.