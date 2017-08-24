How much do you need to earn to live in Kirkintilloch?

A new survey has revealed how much you would need to earn per hour to live in Kirkintilloch - and the price difference with Bishopbriggs.

While the average hourly wage would need to be around £12.52 for a mortgage on a property in Kirkintilloch, it’s even higher in the Bishopbriggs G64 postcode area, according to a study by Web-Blinds.com

Both are much more expensive than some other postcode areas closer to the city, with G21 at just £5.26 and G22 just £5.09.

Each entry on the list represents a postcode and shows how much you’d need to earn per hour, week and year to buy a property there.

It’s based on a single person working a 37.5 hour week and mortgage repayments being 35 per cent of the income.

The company analysed the average house price in each of Britain’s 2,643 postcodes to find how much would be needed to be earned per hour to live in each area.

The average house price in the UK increased by £10,000 last year. The annual rise of 4.9 per cent outstrips the 2.6 per cent increase in wages in the last three months of 2016.

G66: £12.52; £469.50; £24,414

G64: £13.77; £516.38; £26,851.50