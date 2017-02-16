It’s plain to see why Specsavers is a good place for employees

A Kirkintilloch opticians has won an award in recognition of the way staff are treated.

Specsavers in Kirkintilloch is the latest opticians and audiologists to be awarded a prestigious Platinum Employer Award.

The scheme focuses on key areas that mean staff feel valued and happy in their work, including recruitment, induction of new employees, learning, development, communication and rewarding workers.

Store director Neil Drain said: “We are honoured that our store has been recognised for its high standards.

“We are proud of the opportunities and support we offer our staff and this is reflected in the fantastic customer service and advice they provide to our customers.”