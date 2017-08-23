Jet 2 looking to recruit 100 staff

How do you fancy training to be a pilot - yes? Well, now could be your chance as Jet 2.com arrive to hold interviews in Glasgow.

The company has announced a major recruitment drive, with a host of roadshows across the UK to fill over 1,700 pilot, cabin crew and ground operations roles with over 100 of these being based at Glasgow Airport.

To support this drive, the company is hosting a recruitment roadshow at the Normandy Hotel, Glasgow on Tuesday, September 12 from 10am to 5.30pm.

The roadshow will offer the chance to meet members of the Jet2.com team, receive expert advice and information about the various roles on offer with an informal chat.

Steve Heapy, CEO said: “It has been an exciting year for us, and we are delighted to be creating so many opportunities to join our award-winning team. If you care about looking after customers, we would love to see you at one of our upcoming roadshows.”

To see all the jobs available visit http://www.jet2careers.com/