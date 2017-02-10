Muirhead butcher grabs hat-trick of golds

Stewart Collins, who runs S Collins & Son Butchers in Muirhead, picked up a hat-trick in the Butchers Q Guild Smithfield Awards, a prestigious competition regarded as the Butchers ‘Oscars.’

The Lindsaybeg Road shop struck gold with its chicken burger, traditional pork links, and their gluten free Black pudding.

Acclaimed British food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles said: “A town or city without a proper butcher is town without a heart. But all of you here today are masters of meat, heroes of the haunch, legends of the lamb chop and you don’t do this for the prospect of a quick and easy buck.”