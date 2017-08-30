New retirement homes get underway at Craigdhu Drive

McCarthy and Stone has announced that work has started on 49 privately owned Retirement Living apartments in Milngavie.

The new development, situated on Craigdhu Drive, will comprise a mix of stylish one and two bedroom apartments which are designed exclusively for the over 60s. The apartments will be available to buy off-plan in the early part of 2018, with first occupations due to take place in the summer of that year.

Enjoying a convenient location that is less than a mile from the pedestrianised town-centre, the developer states that this is an exceptional opportunity for those aged over 60 looking to make the most of their retirement years. An exceptional range of local amenities including independent shops, restaurants, bars, a choice of supermarkets, as well as the convenience of Milngavie train station and a choice of local bus routes to make travel easy into Glasgow offers the best of all worlds to buyers.

Lorraine Paterson, Regional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy and Stone in Scotland, explains: “At McCarthy and Stone we are committed to helping older people stay independent for longer. Retirement Living offers those over 60 the independence of home ownership combined with the peace of mind of additional security and low maintenance – allowing homeowners to spend more time socialising with family and friends.

“Our development in Milngavie is perfectly positioned to offer buyers the opportunity to maximise and enjoy their retirement years whilst still being within a heartbeat of the centre of Glasgow and all it has to offer.

“Plus, the exceptional local facilities in Milngavie itself and its semi-rural location places retirees in an exceptional area to be able to enjoy the best of the outdoors with the Campsie Fells and the starting point for the West Highland Way on their doorstep.

“It’s great news for buyers that our pre-construction works are underway, and a significant milestone in this development’s journey that will see buyers moving in and bringing it to life next year.”

Facilities at the Milngavie development will include a stunning homeowners’ lounge, ideal for socialising with friends, beautifully landscaped gardens in which to relax and a convenient guest suite should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay.

The development will also benefit from its very own House Manager, who will ensure the smooth running of the development, car-parking via a permit scheme, a security entrance system, plus 24 hour emergency call points – for added peace of mind for both homeowners and their families.