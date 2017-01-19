Peter’s Kirkintilloch pies win the prize!

There were smiles all round as a Kirkintilloch Baker was named one of the finest pie makers in Scotland at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Television personality Carole Smillie presented Peter’s Bakery with a Bronze Award at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2017.

It’s just the latest in a string of awards for the Merkland Drive business, owned and run by Peter McDonald.

He had already competed against over 100 butchers and bakers at the judging day to successfully land an invite to the awards luncheon in Cumbernauld.

A spokesperson for the bakery said “we are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed.

“To have been judged as one of the best in land against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

Carol Smillie said: “I am delighted to have been asked to come along today and present the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards for a second time. Each and every butcher and baker here today knows they make something special so a confirmation of this kind is the real icing on the cake.”

The competition, which has run for 18 years, aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high quality pastry products.

Head judge Ian Nelson added: “Recognising the ‘great and the good’ in this way rewards excellence and raises the bar in the industry” says who oversaw the judging process to ensure only the best pies are recognised and that only the best of the best is crowned world champion.

Further information and photographs are available at: www.worldchampionshipscotchpieawards.org.