Sally Magnusson opens new Milton of Campsie coffee shop

An award-winning family delicatessen has opened its second East Dunbartonshire outlet after its first store became a soaraway success.

Billington’s Delicatessen, in Lenzie, opened in November 2012, specializing in artisan and locally sourced products with an extensive deli counter featuring home cooked meats and a selection of quality products sourced from all over the world.

Since opening their doors became proud winners of BBC Good Food Show ‘Best Deli in Glasgow’ 2013 and 2014; winner of East Dunbartonshire Council ‘Best Independent Retailer and Hospitality’ in 2015 and 2016; and Farm Shop and Deli Awards ‘Best Deli in Scotland’ 2016.

Most recently it was voted Best National Ice Cream Shop 2017 by the Fans Choice awards.

Husband and wife team Mark and Sue Billington have now joined forces with long-term friend Carey Gray for the new venture.

Carey moved to Milton of Campsie in 1998 and, throughout the years has put her creative side to good use making wedding favours, invitations and celebration cakes.

She joins the business after spending the last 10 years as a medical receptionist.

Billington’s Coffee House, in the village’s Birdston Road, was officially opened at the weekend by television personality Sally Magnusson.

Customers can expect the same quality and food offerings as the Lenzie store, with freshly ground coffee. and a selection of fresh breads with favoured fillings made fresh to order, as well as all the other tempting treats, and award winning Ice Cream.

Cakes by Carey will be offering celebration cakes made to order.