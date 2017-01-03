Take a butchers at Donnie’s pie award

Balornock butcher Donnie Shaw’s Scotch pies have scooped a coveted Gold Award in the Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry Products Awards 2017.

A delighted Donnie, who took over the long-established business nearly two years ago, said he was “thrilled” to be recognised in this meaty New Year honours list.

He said: “We’ve only just started entering awards and to be judged at this level by the industry is a tremendous achievement for the whole team.

“It also lets our customers see that the quality we produce is recognised as being of a very high standard.”

Donnie’s takeover of the shop in 2015 marked his return to the premises he apprenticed to in 1978. Originally from Barmulloch, he went on to work elsewhere in the industry before taking up the reins from his old boss.

“I’ve gradually been introducing my own recipes and ranges,” he explained. “We’ve even made Coffee and Black Pepper Stir Fry a favourite with our customers.”

But it was Donnie’s recipes for traditional Scotch pies and handheld steak pies that won favour with the judges.

He added: “I use shoulder cuts and skirting – nice and tender and juicy – and some herbs and spices. Then equally important is the bake – right temperature and right length of time in the oven.”

Shaw the Butcher also secured two Silver Awards for their bridies and sausage rolls.

Donnie Shaw was among around 60 butchers from all over Scotland who collectively submitted nearly 300 different handcrafted pies, sausage rolls and bridies which were judged across six categories in one of the industry’s most keenly contested awards.

Douglas Scott, Chief Executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said: “Customers are demanding top quality and an ever-increasing range of outstanding products and Scottish butchers like Donnie are leading the way with outstanding products made to their own recipes on their own premises.

“Their products were judged to be among the very best you can buy in your local Scottish butchers and we’re delighted they’ve secured Gold Awards from their industry.

“These awards show customers just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”