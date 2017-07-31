Cadder points failure causes rail chaos

Trains from Glasgow’s Queen Street station faced delays and cancellations this morning after a points failure at Cadder, near Bishopbriggs.

Services affected are the busy Glasgow to Edinburgh service via Falkirk High, and Glasgow to Aberdeen/Alloa – both of which have seen services cancelled.

Travellers aiming to use the Glasgow to Edinburgh route have been advised to use services via Bathgate from Queen Street low level station.

Engineers are on site at Cadder, but the disruption is expected to last until at least 11am.