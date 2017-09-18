Callum’s muddy special day

A brave seven-year-old marked the first anniversary of recovery from a rare cancer by completing Scotland’s first Pretty Muddy Kids race.

Callum Craig relied on a wheelchair to get around when 22 weeks of chemotherapy treatment left him too weak to even walk last summer - but what a difference a year makes.

The p4 pupil from Auchinloch, who is now cancer free, completed the 2K course on Saturday (September 16) crawling under and charging through all the obstacles at Bellahouston Park in Glasgow.

Callum, who raised more than £500, was also chosen as VIP starter for the Race for Life Pretty Muddy Kids event, sounding the airhorn to set off more than 250 youngsters on the course.

It was a special moment for Callum’s parents, Victoria and Colin Craig.

Callum was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that affects particular types of muscle cells in February last year.

Mum Victoria (39) said: “All Callum has ever wanted it to be a normal, wee boy again.

“He is our hero who kept us strong through all the hospital treatment. Even on the toughest of days Callum had a smile on his face. Now if Callum’s story can help other families through cancer then I couldn’t be prouder.”

Race for Life’s area events manager for Glasgow, Katie Palmer said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Pretty Muddy Glasgow. Many will be remembering loved ones lost to cancer or celebrating the lives of people dear to them who have survived.”