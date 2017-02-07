Campaigners step up protest against Bishopbriggs housing development

Campaigners have stepped up their protest against plans for a major new housing development in Bishopbriggs.

The group, Save Bishopbriggs Canal Greenspace (SBCG), is leading objections to the proposal by CALA Homes to build 136 properties, including houses, apartments and affordable homes at a site at Meadowburn, north of Jellyhill.

This week, the group has been busy distributing guides listing their concerns to 5,000 households across the town.

They say they have taken action because of wide-ranging fears by local residents.

A spokesperson for Save Bishopbriggs Canal Greenspace (SBCG) said: “There are many reasons why people in Bishopbriggs want to object to the planning application - including the impact the development would have on our roads, wildlife and services such as schools and GP surgeries.

“Our team of volunteers will be distributing 5,000 guides to households across Bishopbriggs over the next week and workshops will take place on February 11 and 13 February.”

East Dunbartonshire Councillor Billy Hendry, who represents the area said: “I’m absolutely delighted local residents and community activists are getting together to help the wider community in their objections to this development – the latest attack on valuable Bishopbriggs greenspace.

“It’s imperative that East Dunbartonshire Council listens to its community to help protect the land – just because something is classified as brownfield doesn’t mean developers can build what they like.”

The ‘drop-in’ workshops, led by the SBCG Steering Group will take place at St James the Less, Hilton Road, Bishopbriggs on: Saturday, February 11 from 2-4pm and Monday, February 13 from 5.30-7.30pm

The guide can also be downloaded at www.bishopbriggs.org

The SBCG also have a Facebook page at: bit.ly/savebcg

A spokesperson for CALA Homes (West) said: “We can confirm that we are currently proposing a development comprising 136 high quality properties.

“This includes one and two-bed apartments with elevators and balconies, three and four-bed townhouses, four and five-bed homes, as well as a 25 per cent affordable housing mix encompassing a combination of terraced homes and apartments.

“The proposals feature a range of three and four-storey apartment buildings.

“An environmental impact assessment has been carried out and the results of this will be reflected in our future plans and proposals.

“We continue to be guided by East Dunbartonshire Council on all traffic issues and to seek viable access proposals.

“We are currently looking at two potential access points.”