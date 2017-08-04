Campsie Bar assault trial collapses

The trial of four men accused of an alleged attack outside a Bishopbriggs pub has collapsed.

Andrew Gallagher, Liam Boyle, Edward Lyons Jnr and Ross Monaghan walked free from Glasgow Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday, August 3) after prosecutors withdrew all charges.

Monaghan and Gallacher are from Glasgow, while Lyons lives in Cumbernauld and Boyle is from Bellshill.

They had been charged with with attacking three other men “to their severe injury and permanent disfigurement” outside the Campsie Bar last April.

One of the alleged victims, taxi driver Robert Lyle, was taken to hospital with injuries including a torn ear and a broken nose.

But after two days in court, fiscal Mark Allan withdrew the charges due to “a number of factors” including “flawed identification evidence”.