Can you help police find missing man Charles?

Police have asked the public to help them find a 69 year-old man who has been missing since noon yesterday (Tuesday, May 9).

Charles O’Neill left his home in Moat Avenue, Knightswood at around 12noon and has not been seen by his family since.

Mr O’Neill suffers from dementia and his family is extremely concerned. He has gone missing before but has been found a short time later.

He is around 5 ft 6 inches in height with a slim build and tanned complexion. When last seen he was wearing a faded green jacket, blue jeans, a checked shirt and trainers. The top of his left index finger is missing.

Extensive enquiries are underway to find Mr O’Neill with officers gathering CCTV footage for review.

It’s believed Mr O’Neill may have been seen around 4pm yesterday walking near the Great Western Retail Park.

Mr O’Neill is known to visit the Dumbarton and Yoker areas.

Sergeant Heather White said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to try and locate Mr O’Neill and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Charles or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call officers at Drumchapel Police Office via 101, quoting reference number 2960 of 9 May 2017.