Can you help to find Sebastain Whitepaws?

Can you help to find this very special black and white cat called ‘Sebastian Whitepaws’?

He has been missing from Badenoch, Kirkintilloch for two days.

His owner says he is a lovely natured boy around four years old. He has recently moved from Waterside in Kirkintilloch to Badenoch in Kirkintilloch.

A spokesperson for Cats Protection Glasgow Branch, said: “He is not wearing a collar but is microchipped, however, his chip details have not yet been updated to his new address.

“If you live near the Badenoch area of Kirkintilloch would you please check huts, garages and any outbuildings that are around your property just to make sure he not managed to slip in and taken up residence without you knowing.”

If you recognise Sebastian Whitepaws or have any information about his whereabouts please contact the Glasgow branch on 0345 371 2722 or email cpglasgow@gmail.com or send us a pm. For more information visit the branch website (http://bit.ly/2vy0t0E).