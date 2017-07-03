Canal festival line-up starts to take shape

Families will get the chance to rock, roll, stroll and score goals at the 2017 Kirkintilloch Canal Festival.

The popular annual event runs from Monday, August 14, to Sunday, August 20 - reaching a crescendo with Saturday night’s firework display and Sunday’s fun-packed gala.

Latest additions to the programme include roller discos at Lairdsland Primary, light-hearted fun with a Bubbleologist, a zany new sport calledZorb ball, Nerf adventures and more.

A range of local performers, shops, hostelries and groups will be involved and thousands of people are once again expected to flock to the town.

Highlights include:

n Boat trips and Story Week (August 14-18) including storytelling trips for younger children, and special excursions for adults , such as a Bubbles & Breakfast trip, whisky tasting with Spirit of Alba and Ghiloni’s Friday night Fish Tea.

n Get Active Saturday (August 19) featuring live music from Big City, Shardlake, and Emma and the Ragmen, fireworks, Marina Food Court, cycling, arts and crafts, archery, canoeing, stone-carving sessions (with Trails and Tales) and more.

n Gala Sunday (August 20) featuring classic cars, market stalls, meet the pirates, spin art, Jump ‘n’ Jive, children’s art activities, stilt walkers, funfair and carousel, walk on water, canoeing, Kennedy Cupcakes dance troupe, model plane flying, Dunbartonshire Concert Band, Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir, Coppers on the Canal and more.

Kirkintilloch Baptist Church will be offering family fun including an obstacle course, Zorb ball and Nerf adventures.

The festival is organised annually by East Dunbartonshire Council in conjunction with a range of partners.

Councillor Gillian Renwick, Depute Leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “I’m looking forward to this year’s Canal Festival, which is shaping up to be one of the most diverse and extensive yet.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been once again able to liaise with local partners, traders, performers and groups to ensure such a varied programme for 2017.

“There will be boat trips, live music, fireworks, funfairs, fantastic food and much more besides.

“Get Active Saturday and Gala Sunday will be great fun - just pop along and join in. If you want a place on one of the canal boat trips then please book now, as places are limited.”

For more information, visit www.kirkintillochcanalfestival.org.

Meanwhile, If you would like to perform at Kirkintilloch Canal Festival then now isthe time to make a splash - call the Canal Festival team on 0300 123 4510.