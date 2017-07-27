Canal festival takes a step back in time

Dancers are being offered the chance to take a waltz down memory lane as part of this year’s Kirkintilloch Canal Festival.

Ladies and gents will getting ‘In the Mood’ with 1940s/50s-style tea dances in Club Bliss on Wednesday, August 16 (7-9pm) and Saturday August 19 (1-3pm).

The vintage shindigs, which cost £2 and don’t need to be booked in advance, are part of the latest additions to the 2017 Canal Festival line-up.

Also added to the bill are family-friendly drag act Michael Darling, and Captain Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones lookalikes - on Gala Sunday.

Kirkintilloch Canal Festival runs from Monday August 14 to Sunday August 20, reaching a crescendo with Saturday night’s firework display and Sunday’s fun-packed gala.

A range of local performers, shops, hostelries and groups will be involved and thousands of people are once again expected to attend.

Highlights include: Boat trips and Story Week - Monday 14 to Friday 18 August - including storytelling trips for children and excursions for adults as well as The Big Kirky Quiz.

Get Active Saturday (August 19) includes live music from Big City, Shardlake, and Emma and the Ragmen, fireworks, Marina Food Court, Zoolab? learning through animals, roller disco, sports, stone-carving sessions (with Trails and Tales) and much more.

Gala Sunday (August 20) - features classic cars, market stalls, meet the pirates, Jump ‘n’ Jive, children’s art activities, Bubbleologist, stilt walkers, funfair, Popcorn for the Movies, model plane flying, Dunbartonshire Concert Band, Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir, Coppers on the Canal and more.

Kirkintilloch Baptist Church will be offering family fun i cluding an obstacle course.

The festival is organised annually by East Dunbartonshire Council in conjunction with a range of partners.

Depute Leader of the council, Councillor Gillian Renwick said: “The festival line-up is growing all the time with a feast of fun for people of all ages. The tea dances are an inspired addition - complementing the Elvis exhibition at the Auld Kirk Museum, which has a range of nostalgic fun on offer to get people ‘All Shook Up’ during the Festival weekend.

“From fireworks and live music to boat trips and bubble fun, there’s a huge range for all the family to do and see.”

Visit www.kirkintillochcanalfestival.org for more on the festival.