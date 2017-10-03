Car booters support Beatson

A weekly charity car boot sale in Milngavie has given its backing to an innovative research study with the Beatson Cancer Charity.

The sale, which is held in the Arnold Clark car park every Sunday, is run by local resident Ralph Halley and has raised £8,000 over the course of a year in pitch fees.

Ralph said: “My wife died of bowel cancer in 1995 and I’ve been raising money for cancer charities ever since. A few of my close friends have recently had prostate cancer and it spurred me into supporting Beatson Cancer Charity.

“I’m delighted that the funds raised from the sales have gone towards their commitment to research developments in the recurrence of prostate cancer.”

The money raised by Ralph and local family The Pringles, has enabled the cancer charity to support a team in developing a new programme of research into prostate cancer following radiotherapy.

Charlene Elliott, Head of Development at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Ralph and all who have supported the car boot sale in Milngavie.

“Beatson Cancer Charity is committed to providing significant funding and services to enhance the experience, treatment, outcomes and wellbeing of current and former cancer patients and their families. The funding that we provide for unique and vital research programmes like this one contributes to the fight against cancer both now and in the future.”

Hing Leung, Professor of urology and surgical oncology, is leading the research at Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute. He said: “Prostate cancer is the commonest cancer affecting men in Scotland. Even after treatment aimed at eradicating prostate cancer, some patients subsequently develop cancer recurrence. For these patients, there is an urgent need for better treatment.

“At the Cancer Research UK Beatson Institute, the Prostate Group is actively engaging in research to find out why some cancers respond well to treatments such as radiation, hormone and chemotherapy, while other tumours continue to progress and eventually cause serious harm to the individuals.

“Beatson Cancer Charity has made it possible for a range of laboratory and clinical prostate cancer resources to be studied. In due course, this study will hopefully identify new ways to predict the response to treatment.”